iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 238,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 683.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.