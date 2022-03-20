iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.