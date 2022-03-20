iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

