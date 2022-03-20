iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $109.07. 7,506,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,613,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

