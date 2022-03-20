iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.
