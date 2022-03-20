Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

