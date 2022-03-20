Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $351.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.