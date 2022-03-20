Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,467 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,514,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares during the period.

BSCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

