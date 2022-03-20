Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.34. 961,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,117. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $106.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.