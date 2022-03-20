Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

