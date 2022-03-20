Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$49.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 661,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,444. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

