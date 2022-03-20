Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.07 and a 200 day moving average of $299.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.