Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.20. 2,574,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.