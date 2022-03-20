Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.70. 86,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,735. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

