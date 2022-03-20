Insight Folios Inc Invests $213,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

