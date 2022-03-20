Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells 12,568 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZS opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

