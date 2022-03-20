Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $953,710.64 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.81.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Zscaler by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.