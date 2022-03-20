Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $159,502.56 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $94,648.80.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25.

On Monday, January 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

