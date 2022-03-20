Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcia Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$1,924,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,069,160.
Teck Resources stock opened at C$52.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$28.70 and a twelve month high of C$56.95.
Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
