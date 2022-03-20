Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Sells $29,836.72 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OUST opened at $3.89 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

