Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $566,550.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.98 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Inari Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.