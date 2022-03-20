Insider Selling: Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.