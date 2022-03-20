Insider Selling: Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
