Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 86 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 86 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total transaction of $12,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

