Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Sells $25,281.42 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren Zeidel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AON alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00.

AON stock opened at $318.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.18. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.