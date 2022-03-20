Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CEO Sells $180,907.20 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.76 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

