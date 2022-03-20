Insider Buying: OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) COO Purchases $19,800.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) COO Gisela Paulsen purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.60 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

