Insider Buying: OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) COO Purchases $19,800.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) COO Gisela Paulsen purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.60 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.98.
OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
