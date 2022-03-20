Insider Buying: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Purchases $5,000,098.32 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
