Insider Buying: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Purchases $5,000,098.32 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.