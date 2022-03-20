Insider Buying: DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) Insider Buys £19,500 in Stock

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) insider Gerard Brandon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,357.61).

DVRG stock opened at GBX 12.22 ($0.16) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. DeepVerge plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

