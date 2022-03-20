Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $680.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 82,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 406,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 129,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

