Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Lowered to €27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.
