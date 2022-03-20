Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Lowered to €27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

