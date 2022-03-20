Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $805,025.80 and approximately $1,147.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.06896866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.00 or 0.99906387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

