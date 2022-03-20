Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.78.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.