Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.