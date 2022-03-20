iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

