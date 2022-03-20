iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.