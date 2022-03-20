IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,557 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

