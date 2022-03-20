IBM Retirement Fund Sells 438 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $439.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

