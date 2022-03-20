IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 3,261.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.05. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

