IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $179.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

