IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.04 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.