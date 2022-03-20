Hush Trading 77.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Hush has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $5,889.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00426194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00076082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00099207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

