Hush (HUSH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,888.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $6,888.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.00418670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00082957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

