Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.74 ($70.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ETR BOSS opened at €48.55 ($53.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.14. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.81.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

