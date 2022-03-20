Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.74 ($70.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ETR BOSS opened at €48.55 ($53.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.14. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.81.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.