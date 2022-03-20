Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

