HSBC Initiates Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

