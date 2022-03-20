HSBC Initiates Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
