H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$132,301.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$132,301.00.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

