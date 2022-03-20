Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In related news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,374,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 571,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 66,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

