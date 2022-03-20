Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $905.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $897.12 and a 200-day moving average of $936.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

