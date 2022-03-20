Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $63,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. 1,825,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

