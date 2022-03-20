Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,726,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 187,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

