Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.16.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

