HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) vs. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Head-To-Head Survey

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chevron has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HF Sinclair and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% Chevron 9.62% 11.50% 6.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Chevron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and Chevron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.32 $558.32 million $3.40 10.77 Chevron $162.47 billion 1.94 $15.63 billion $8.14 19.87

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HF Sinclair and Chevron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chevron 1 5 17 0 2.70

Chevron has a consensus target price of $154.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Chevron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Summary

Chevron beats HF Sinclair on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing of renewable fuels; transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is based in San Ramon, California.

